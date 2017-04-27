Wednesday's boys state soccer playoff scores - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Wednesday's boys state soccer playoff scores

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Boys state soccer playoff scores from Wednesday, April 26, 2017:

CLASS AAA:

Crisp Co. 7, SE Bulloch 4

Savannah Arts 8, Worth Co. 2

Windsor Forest 7, Dougherty 0

CLASS AA:

Fitzgerald 4, Dodge Co. 1

Berrien 6, Washington Co. 1

Thomasville 4, East Laurens 2

Dublin 1, Brooks Co. 0

