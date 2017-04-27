Wednesday's boys state soccer playoff scores

Boys state soccer playoff scores from Wednesday, April 26, 2017:
CLASS AAA:
Crisp Co. 7, SE Bulloch 4
Savannah Arts 8, Worth Co. 2
Windsor Forest 7, Dougherty 0
CLASS AA:
Fitzgerald 4, Dodge Co. 1
Berrien 6, Washington Co. 1
Thomasville 4, East Laurens 2
Dublin 1, Brooks Co. 0
