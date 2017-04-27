Golden Rams drop home finale to AUM

Albany State couldn't close out their home schedule with a win Wednesday, falling to Auburn-Montgomery, 8-3.

The Warhawks built a 6-0 after 5, and a late Golden Rams rally fell short.

ASU scored three in the 8th inning to cut the AUM lead to 6-3, but could get no closer. Theo Smith got the Golden Rams on the board, scoring on a wild pitch. Later in the 8th, Nic Griggs drove in a run with an RBI double before scoring on a passed ball.

The Warhawks were able to add a pair of insurance runs in the top of the 9th before closing out the Golden Rams in the ASU half.

The loss drops Albany State to 16-26. The Golden Rams close out the regular season at Kentucky State this weekend.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.