Firebirds turning to 3rd starting QB

Roster turnover is common in the world of indoor football.
Three starting quarterbacks in one season is still unusual. That's the reality though for the Georgia Firebirds.
The team will start Clay Belton, acquired from Corpus Christi last week, with Percy Turner sidelined by a concussion.
Belton, a 6'6 southpaw, has played indoor football for several years. While a newbie to south Georgia, he is no rookie in the sport. Head coach Antwone Savage likes the experience Belton brings to the team, and says he's liked what he's seen from him in practice.
"He brings experience and a great ball. He's someone who is confident and knows what to do," Savage says. "In this game where it's so fast, that's the thing you need in the quarterback spot."
The Firebirds welcome the Dayton Wolfpack to the Albany Civic Center Saturday night. It's a 7:00 p.m. kickoff.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
