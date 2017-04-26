Pool experts warn of water contaminants

Experts have tips as to how to stay safe (Source:WALB)

Swimming pool experts want you to be aware of dangers that may be lurking in the water as you take a dip for the first time this year.

America's Swimming Pool Company has released tips to keep you safe from bacteria.

A press release from the group said urine, chemicals and even parasites can be a problem in some pools.

They suggest you shock or super chlorinate the water, test chlorine and pH levels to ensure your pool is safe, and stay out if you haven't showered or have diarrhea.

It said changing diapers away from the pool is also important.

