Students shadow city workers

Some potential "future" workers learned all about city jobs in Valdosta Wednesday.

Students from Valdosta High School spent the day job shadowing city leaders and workers.

They checked out jobs in 9 different departments including the fire department, police department, and public works.

The program was a part of Georgia Cities Week.

Organizers said it gives students a behind the scenes look at careers.

"They learn a lot about city government, behind the scenes things, and possible careers that they could consider that they didn't know about for when they become our future leaders in Valdosta," said school counselor Brian Law.

"It helps me see what other careers I can look into and what else I have to offer," said student Bless Kelly.

After visiting various departments students gathered back together to talk about their experiences.

