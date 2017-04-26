Construction set to begin on Worth Co. Career and College Academy

The new high school will be built in the lot adjacent to the old high school (Source: WALB)

Crews are just days away from breaking ground for a new state-of-the-art high school in Worth County.

Construction on the Worth County College and Career Academy will begin next month.

It will be built in the lot next to the old high school which is more than 40 years old.

The new $36 million facility will be three stories tall, complete with an auditorium, a brand new weight room facility and modernized classrooms with the latest technology.

The school will also be one of only five in the state to house a College and Career Academy focused on preparing students for the future.

Administrators are excited about what the new school will bring to the city.

"We have an opportunity to really set the tone on how our new school will be in the community. To us, it will be a beacon for Worth County, Sylvester, Georgia. This new school will be the center piece of what can come for Worth County and Sylvester," said Worth County High School principal Harley Calhoun.

Construction is expected to be complete by August of next year.

