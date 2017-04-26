Worth Co. Middle School program aims to build strong leaders

The GEMS program started a few weeks ago as a complement to the TIE club (Source: WALB)

A program at Worth County Middle School is teaching leadership skills by tying ties.

The TIE Club, or Together Impacting Education, was started seven months ago by teachers and the school principal.

Male students meet once a month with club sponsors, mentors and a guest speaker. During those meetings, the students learn how to tie a tie, a bow tie and an ascot.

The club teaches students how to become a strong leader.

"A lot of guys do not have fathers here in their homes, a lot of them don't have a positive role model, so we're looking to establish that in their life. But beyond that our primary role is to make sure our academics are above all," said club sponsor Ira Thomas.

"I think this club is going to have a great future. And many other things to come," said Donnie Connell, a 7th grade student.

The club has also expanded to include female students as part of the GEMS club or Girls Growing Empowering Myself Successfully.

The program is similar to the TIE Club, focusing on etiquette, the community and academics.

"It helps them to learn self esteem and dealing with themselves, their peers and the community," said teacher Shavonne Williams.

"My experience so far has been amazing. I'm very excited to grow and learn how to be a mature lady," said Keynna Evans, a 7th grade student.

Club sponsors hope to expand the program to surrounding schools in the next few years.

