Ashburn celebrates Georgia Cities Week

The city is hosting events all week for Georgia Cities Week. (Source: WALB)

The city of Ashburn is gearing up for its first ever community blast to celebrate Georgia Cities Week.

The city has hosted events all week centered around the theme "Cities in the Mix".

This Friday, the city will host a community blast at Elrod Park. The event will feature live entertainment and refreshments.

City leaders say they hope the event will bring together the community.

"It's important to let people know that we're here for them, that we're here to provide as many services for them as we can," said Mayor Sandy Lumpkin.

"The biggest thing because we got hit so hard with the tornadoes and all we wanted to get the community back together and celebrate," said city administrator Amanda Cox.

The community blast starts is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Elrod Park. The city's splash pad will reopen from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.