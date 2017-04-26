Ashburn celebrates Georgia Cities Week - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Ashburn celebrates Georgia Cities Week

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
Ashburn is celebrating Georgia Cities Week (Source: WALB) Ashburn is celebrating Georgia Cities Week (Source: WALB)
The city hosted Customer Appreciation Day on Tuesday (Source: WALB) The city hosted Customer Appreciation Day on Tuesday (Source: WALB)
Amanda Cox (Source: WALB) Amanda Cox (Source: WALB)
Sandy Lumpkin (Source: WALB) Sandy Lumpkin (Source: WALB)
The city is hosting events all week for Georgia Cities Week. (Source: WALB) The city is hosting events all week for Georgia Cities Week. (Source: WALB)
ASHBURN, GA (WALB) -

The city of Ashburn is gearing up for its first ever community blast to celebrate Georgia Cities Week.

The city has hosted events all week centered around the theme "Cities in the Mix".

This Friday, the city will host a community blast at Elrod Park. The event will feature live entertainment and refreshments.

City leaders say they hope the event will bring together the community.

"It's important to let people know that we're here for them, that we're here to provide as many services for them as we can," said Mayor Sandy Lumpkin.

"The biggest thing because we got hit so hard with the tornadoes and all we wanted to get the community back together and celebrate," said city administrator Amanda Cox.

The community blast starts is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Elrod Park. The city's splash pad will reopen from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-06-02 14:30:15 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

  • Albany police urge ATV safety

    Albany police urge ATV safety

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:05 AM EDT2017-06-01 09:05:42 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

  • Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-06-02 11:45:53 GMT
    The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly