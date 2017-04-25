Tuesday's girls state soccer playoff scores and highlights

Scores from GHSA girls' first-round state playoff matchups from Tuesday, April 25, 2017:
CLASS AAAA
Cairo 4, Thomson 0
Richmond Academy 10, Westover 1
CLASS AAA
Worth Co. 4, Windsor Forest 3
Islands 10, Cook 0
CLASS AA
Fitzgerald 4, Washington Co. 1
Berrien 2, Bleckley Co. 1
East Laurens 7, Brooks Co. 0
