Tuesday's girls state soccer playoff scores and highlights

SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) -

Scores from GHSA girls' first-round state playoff matchups from Tuesday, April 25, 2017:

CLASS AAAA

Cairo 4, Thomson 0

Richmond Academy 10, Westover 1

CLASS AAA

Worth Co. 4, Windsor Forest 3

Islands 10, Cook 0

CLASS AA

Fitzgerald 4, Washington Co. 1

Berrien 2, Bleckley Co. 1

East Laurens 7, Brooks Co. 0

