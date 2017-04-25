Albany celebrates Georgia Cities Week

The plan for Georgia Cities Week is to show how cities share information about services they provide and how the cities positively impact their way of life. (Source: WALB)

This week is Georgia Cities week and cities all over state are holding events to celebrate.

The plan is to show how cities share information about services they provide and how the cities positively impact their way of life.

This week's events in Albany include Lunch in the Plaza beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. People will be able to enjoy food and music for lunch at the Government Center Plaza.

Mayor Dorothy Hubbard said an event like this is important to encourage residents to get involved and educate themselves on what the government does.

"We work and do the work that we do on their behalf and we want them to be aware of what we're doing, it's important for us to get them to know what we do on their behalf," explained Hubbard.

Get Fit, an initiative to get the community moving in fun ways at the Government Center, will be held Thursday night at 6 p.m.

