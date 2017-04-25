44 students recognized at ATC's Honors Day Program

Several different categories of awards were given to students. (Source: WALB)

More then 40 students were recognized at ATC's Honors Day Program on Tuesday. (Source: WALB)

On Tuesday, Albany Technical College hosted its Honors Day Program to recognize 44 students.

Several different categories of awards were given to students.

Some of those categories included the American Criminal Justice Club, Engineering Club and National Technical Honors Society.

Albany Tech's Student of the Year Nilkumar Patel said that it was a great honor to be recognized.

"I mean it's awesome, it's a great day, it's a humbling day. Knowing that your hard work comes true and knowing that you graduated with honors as just a high school student is truly rewarding," said Patel.

Albany Tech's Spring commencement will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Albany Civic Center.

