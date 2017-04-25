Volunteers needed to help with Lowndes Co. food drive

The food drive is May 13. If you can't volunteer, food bank employees encourage folks to donate. (Source: WALB)

Hundreds of volunteers are needed to help with the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive. (Source: WALB)

The biggest food drive of the year is just around the corner, and folks at Second Harvest Food Bank of South Georgia need your help.

During the food drive bags are placed in front of homes, folks fill them with food, and set them back out.

Then the volunteers will collect and sort the items.

"This event is our largest food drive of the year," said Eliza McCall, marketing manager, "It helps us stock the shelves to make sure that we are prepared for summer when kids can't rely on school lunch that they won't have access to."

The food drive is May 13. If you can't volunteer, food bank employees encourage folks to donate.

Volunteers will work in shifts. To register to volunteer click here.

