Valdosta woman gets new home

After years of waiting one Valdosta woman walked into her new home on Tuesday.

"This is my hallway closet for my linens," Shirley Chestnut said as she walked around her new home.

It's a place to call her own, and a home she waited 5 years for.

"This is always been my dream house," said Chestnut, "I finally got my dream house."

The home was built using money from a community development block grant.

It's funding some city leaders said is crucial to the community.

"We look at it as we are assisting our fellow citizens, then we're also assisting our community," said Vanessa Flucas, neighborhood development director.

In the past 5 years, more than 40 families in Valdosta have benefited from the funds.

More than 19 homes were reconstructed and about 14 homes were rehabbed.

Chestnut said the home is a fresh start.

"It feels like I need to do better with my life because God can change things," said Chestnut.

And folks who helped her dream come true said this is why the federal funding is so crucial.

"Right now, as you hear about the fights that are going on in Washington D.C. with our President, senators, representatives, that are saying this money is not necessary or needed in our communities," urged Flucas, "They need to just look at what we're doing in our communities with this funding."

Chestnut will start officially moving into her new home at the beginning of May.

