Arrest made after Valdosta business robbed at gunpoint

A man is behind bars after robbing a Valdosta business at gunpoint.

According to officers, Darryl Robinson, 50, is charged with armed robbery.

Investigators said Robinson went to the Kool Comics shop in the University Plaza on North Ashley Street.

It happened around 1:00 Monday afternoon, according to police.

The shop owner told investigators Robinson had a gun and demanded money from his wallet and cash register.

Robinson took $160 from the man's wallet, and an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, according to the report.

