GHSA state baseball playoffs- 1st round matchups

The GHSA state baseball playoffs begin Friday throughout Georgia. Here are the first round matchups involving south Georgia teams.
CLASS AAAAAAA:
McEachern at Colquitt Co.
North Cobb at Camden Co.
Lowndes at North Paulding
CLASS AAAAAA:
Evans at Lee Co.
Valdosta at Lakeside, Evans
Coffee at Greenbrier
CLASS AAAAA:
Thomas Co. Central at McIntosh
Bainbridge at Starr's Mill
CLASS AAAA:
Baldwin at Cairo
CLASS AAA:
Groves at Worth Co.
Islands at Cook
Crisp Co. at Jenkins
Monroe at SE Bulloch
CLASS AA:
East Laurens at Thomasville
Washington Co. at Berrien
Fitzgerald at Dodge Co.
Early Co. at Bleckley Co.
CLASS A-PUBLIC:
Terrell Co. at Trion
Pelham at Telfair Co.
Marion Co. at Irwin Co.
Clinch Co. at Jenkins Co.
Schley Co., Lanier Co., Seminole Co., Miller Co., and Baconton have first round byes.
