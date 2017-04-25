GHSA state baseball playoffs- 1st round matchups

The GHSA state baseball playoffs begin Friday throughout Georgia. Here are the first round matchups involving south Georgia teams.

CLASS AAAAAAA:

McEachern at Colquitt Co.

North Cobb at Camden Co.

Lowndes at North Paulding

CLASS AAAAAA:

Evans at Lee Co.

Valdosta at Lakeside, Evans

Coffee at Greenbrier

CLASS AAAAA:

Thomas Co. Central at McIntosh

Bainbridge at Starr's Mill

CLASS AAAA:

Baldwin at Cairo

CLASS AAA:

Groves at Worth Co.

Islands at Cook

Crisp Co. at Jenkins

Monroe at SE Bulloch

CLASS AA:

East Laurens at Thomasville

Washington Co. at Berrien

Fitzgerald at Dodge Co.

Early Co. at Bleckley Co.

CLASS A-PUBLIC:

Terrell Co. at Trion

Pelham at Telfair Co.

Marion Co. at Irwin Co.

Clinch Co. at Jenkins Co.

Schley Co., Lanier Co., Seminole Co., Miller Co., and Baconton have first round byes.

