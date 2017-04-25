Man shot in the foot... really wasn't

A man was taken to the hospital late Monday for what was first thought to be a bullet wound, but it turned out that his wound was caused by a shell casing, which broke his skin.

It happened in the 1300 block of East Residence Avenue around 9:45 p.m.

Albany Police say that Mark A. Wingfield, 48, said he was walking toward the alley when he heard gunshots. He said he ran, and was injured in the right foot.

He was treated by EMS and transported to the emergency room where he was treated then released.

There have been three shootings in three days investigated by Albany Police.

