Blazers beat Statesmen, earn spot in GSC baseball tourney

The aptly named Tyler Homer delivered when his team needed him the most, sending a two-out, two-run home run over the right field wall to tie the game in 9th.

In extra innings, the Blazers got the job done.

Valdosta State rallied for a 4-3, extra inning win over #3 Delta State Monday in Cleveland, MS, clinching a spot in the Gulf South Conference tournament along the way. Ryan Slaughter provided the winning offense with an RBI single that scored David Wortham in the top of the 11th.

Austin Hamilton gave the Blazers six solid innings in the start before Roman Donofro and Beau Blair combined for five scoreless innings in relief.

The Blazers improve to 30-17 overall and 17-13 in GSC play with the win. They return home for the regular season finale for a weekend series with North Alabama beginning Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.?