Terrell Academy wins state golf title

The Terrell Academy Eagles are the 2017 GISA Class AA state golf champions.

Led by reigning state amateur champion and Ohio State commit Colin Bowles, the Eagles cruised to the title at Veterans Memorial State Park in Cordele.

Bowles fired a three-under 69 to earn state low medalist and led the Eagles to a 335, good for a 17 stroke win over the field.

Daniel Meyers, Marc Causey, and Drew Langford were the other three low scorers for the Eagles Monday.

Crisp Academy took second while Briarwood came in third.

