DWS' Jacobs headed to Birmingham Southern

Deerfield-Windsor's John Jacobs will be a two-sport athlete in college.

The Knights standout signed a football and track scholarship with Birmingham Southern Monday afternoon.

Jacobs says he was happy to sign his national letter of intent in front of family and friends.

"They're just excited because they know what I've been through, the struggle," Jacobs says. "It makes me feel great."

Jacobs says he hopes to serve as an inspiration to younger student-athletes.

