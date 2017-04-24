Lowndes County cracks down on illegal dumping

County commissioners are monitoring the sites and finding offenders in hopes of coming up with a solution. (Source: WALB)

So far roughly 30 citations have been given out for illegal dumping. (Source: WALB)

Lowndes County code enforcement is combating illegal dumping and littering.

Trash lines the side of many Lowndes County roads and the unsightly messes are becoming all too common throughout the County.

"It's just really something that's irresponsible," said Paige Dukes with Lowndes County public information, "It's not good for our environment, it's not good for our community, and it's too easy just to do the right thing."

Right now, officials are monitoring roughly 30 sites where folks have been illegally dumping bulk trash, like full bags of household garbage and even old mattresses.

"If you can load it in your vehicle and take to the end of a dirt road and dump it out, then you can load it in your vehicle and take it to a recycling center and dispose of it," urged Dukes.

But it's a costly problem, because Lowndes County code enforcement has to clean up the sites left littered.

And if you're caught you could face a fine up to $1,000 per occurrence or even 30 days in jail.

County commissioners are monitoring the sites and finding offenders in hopes of coming up with a solution.

"That entire process is being monitored very carefully now so that we can come up with a program that will increase awareness and civic responsibility across our community," said Dukes.

But there is one easy fix to the problem that doesn't involve paying a fine..

"There's plenty of trash cans around our community!" said Dukes, "Whenever you get to the next store to get gas, or you get to your office, or your home, just gather that stuff up out of your car and throw it away at that time. Certainly, driving down the road is not the time to do that."

Members of Code Enforcement put cameras up in some dumping sites to catch folks in action.

So far roughly 30 citations have been given out for illegal dumping.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10