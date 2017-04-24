Wild Adventures plans to hire hundreds

If you're looking for a summer job, folks at Wild Adventures want to help you out. (Source: WALB)

If you're looking for a summer job, folks at Wild Adventures want to help you out.

Park managers are hosting a job fair until 6:00 Monday night.

Anyone interested is encouraged to head out to the park.

Cara Robertson, human resources manager, said they plan to hire hundreds of employees to help out at the park.

They are hiring every position from ride operators to greeters.

"We have a lot of fun out here!" said Robertson, "We get to do lots of different things with our guests and have lots of different experiences every day. So, Wild Adventures is kind of like a little city, if there is a job you can think of we have one of them. And we get to have a little fun while we're at it."

At the job fair, managers are hiring folks on-site.

If you can't make it out to the park Monday night you can still apply online at any time.

There will also be another job fair at Wild Adventures May 8th.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10