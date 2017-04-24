DCSS prepared for state testing after missed storm days

Students in Dougherty County schools begin Georgia Milestones testing Monday.

Most of the state began testing last week, but because of lost time in January, the state allowed Dougherty County's testing to be pushed back.

Students were out of the classroom for 12 days in January because of severe weather.

Teachers at International Studies Elementary Charter School said making up for more than two weeks of instructional time was not an easy task. They turned to new and innovative methods to help students review and retain material quickly.

One teacher said she believes students will do well, despite the changes to the school year.

"All eyes seem to be on Dougherty County especially with the days that we've missed, and you know the school system as a whole and the progression that we've made, so I really feel like resilience is our big thing," said 5th grade teacher Lauren Stripling. "We come back with a bang and we show these guys that yeah, we've missed these days but our kids perform and they're going to do well."

Stripling advised students to do their best.

"The biggest thing is just to do what you do. Your teachers have prepared you 100 percent. I have full faith in my colleagues just as much as I do the students here, and I think that we all have expectations for them and I believe they'll rise to the occasion," Stripling said.

Georgia Milestones is a standardized test the state uses to measure achievement in the schools.

