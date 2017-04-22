Albany Police: Second person dies after Saturday double shooting

Marilyn Womack said she did not hear the gunshots. (Source: WALB)

One person is dead, one is injured and one is in custody after an early morning shooting on Beverly Avenue. (Source: WALB)

Police have identified the victims and the suspect in a shooting that happened early Saturday morning on Beverly Avenue.

Jalen Walker, 15, was found dead at the scene and Quatez Strong, 18, was taken to Phoebe Putney with serious injuries. He was later flown to Macon.

Police said Sunday that Strong passed away Sunday afternoon.

Joseph Jones III, 43, was taken into custody after officials responded to the scene.

Albany Police said officers responded to the 1600 block of Beverly Avenue around 2:45 a.m., after 911 received multiple calls about hearing gunshots.

Officials said when they arrived, they spoke with Jones who said two men in a red sedan had followed him and his family.

Jones told police the sedan pulled up next to him and the passenger shot at him from inside the car.

Police said Jones told them he had returned fire and may have struck the two men.

Jones had originally been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

However, since Strong died Sunday afternoon, police say another murder charge will be added.

Christopher Huggins, 20, said he watched it all happen.

"A car pulled up and started shooting, so I ran in the house," said Huggins.

He said gun violence is too common.

"These days people just want to shoot, they don't even want to fight anymore," said Huggins.

Marilyn Womack agreed. She lives on Beverly Avenue as well.

"Most of them have been young males that have been getting killed in Albany," explained Womack. "It's sad. A mom lost a son, a child lost a parent, you know, someone lost a loved one."

Womack did not wake up to the gunshots. Instead, she got a call hours later from her son, who was checking on her.

Womack said when she went outside around 6 a.m. the street was flooded with police.

"I saw police vans and police lights," Womack said. "It was just so bright, I could hardly see what was going on down there."

Huggins said the shootings are happening too often.

"They've got to put the guns away. Too much drama, too many brothers killing each other," said Huggins.

The case is still under investigation and was handed over to the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

