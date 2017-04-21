Albany Humane Society pushes for microchipping during Pet ID Week

The microchipped is inserted into the dog's skin using a syringe. (Source: WALB)

Directors at the humane society say many pets never make it back home because they're not microchipped. (Source: WALB)

When Krissy Waller lost her cat Noodle a few years ago, she thought she'd never see him again.

"He was gone for 27 days," Waller said.

"We were really worried. We put many miles on our feet, we walked two mile radius up and down the Avenues, we done flyers, we done peanutsfriend, we done everything," she said.

For nearly a month, no sign of the cat nicknamed Noot Noot until someone found him and took him to the vet for a quick scan.

"They scanned him and because of the microchip we got the phone call, 'We found your baby!'," Waller said.

A happy ending. One that Albany Humane Society Executive director Andy Sartiano wishes she could see happen more often.

"The most important thing is we want to see those dogs reunited with their family. I mean that's like your child it's just furry," Sartiano said.

But she says without a microchip, it's becomes harder to find a pet's owner.

Just days ago, a dog named Frank arrived at the the humane society. Sartiano believes his owner is frantically searching for him somewhere, but without a microchip, she says getting Frank back home is near impossible.

"If Frank had been chipped, we would have been able to find Frank's owners," she said.

Numbers show one in three pets go missing in their lifetime. During January's storms in Albany, dozens of displaced pets ended up at shelters. Sartiano says for a lot of those pets, technology was their ticket back home.

"Being able to reconnect that pet, that is the safest way we can do it," she said.

It's a tiny chip but one that can make a big difference for a pet owner like Waller.

"We are forever grateful for the microchip now," Waller said.

The Albany Humane Society offers microchipping for a fee. All pets that are adopted from their adoption center are microchipped for free.

Vets also remind pet owners to register the chip with their information.

