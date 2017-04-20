Worth Co. High School parents voice concerns at NAACP meeting

Dozens of parents and students voiced their concerns after a random drug search at the school on Friday. (Source: WALB)

A heated meeting Thursday night in Sylvester.

Worth County NAACP leaders invited parents and students of Worth County High School to meet with a civil rights attorney.

Dozens of parents and students voiced their concerns after a random drug search at the school on Friday.

"She said the officer went at angles both sides when she was underneath her panty line," said Worth County High School parent Amaryllis Coleman.

Coleman recapped how her daughter was treated by deputies.

"It has triggered a whole bunch of stuff, I mean she's been crying and depressed," remarked Coleman.

Like many other parents, Coleman described a disturbing reaction from her daughter.

Parker, a Worth County senior, was patted down during the controversial search by Worth County Sheriff's Office.

Many parents filed civil complaints against the sheriff's office.

"I'm just so glad that they kind of took front lead," explained Coleman.

After not being able to reach Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby, Coleman said the Sylvester, Worth County NAACP chapter was her next call.

"All of this performance that went on by Worth County's Sheriff's Department," said NAACP President Benjamin Whidby.

Whidby said the community is extremely upset

"The officers did, first of all an illegal search, they groped the kids and the parents are outraged," said Whidby.

He also believed they violated the students' fourth and fourteenth amendment rights.

And because of that, Whidby is pushing for the removal of Sheriff Hobby.

"I doubt this fire ever burns out until he's gone," remarked Whidby.

"The whole community is upset about this, our children were violated and we're banding together," said Coleman.

Sylvester, Worth County NAACP chapter is starting a petition to remove Sheriff Hobby from his office.

They hope to collect enough signatures to send to the Governor's office.

Folks that couldn't attend the meeting can reach Benjamin Whidby at uniqueryderpres@ymail.com.

