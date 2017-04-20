Albany 'Get Fit' initiative kicks off

South Georgians got active this evening as part of a new initiative in Albany.

The 'Get Fit' campaign aims to make those in the community a little healthier by encouraging them to exercise.

Those attending event nights can run, walk, ride bikes or do whatever they'd like with the group downtown.

The City and Albany State University kicked off the campaign Thursday in front of the Government Center.

"There was some literature that was put out where we in Southwest Georgia are not as healthy as we should be," Cynthia Evers, the interim Vice President of Student Affairs at ASU, said. "So, the students kind of just got together and thought this would be an opportunity to not only get healthy, but also just engage ourselves into the City of Albany."

The fitness events will continue every Thursday through May 25th.

