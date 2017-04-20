Albany proclamations promote community development

The group closed out a week of workshops (Source:WALB)

Community Development workers at the City of Albany ended a week of public workshops with a celebration.

The Department of Community and Economic Development held a reception for all those who attended throughout the week.

The night featured speakers from statewide community development advocates to local politicians, who stressed the importance of having federal development funding.

"We demonstrated the precise qualities and skills that CDBG supports," County Commission Chair Chris Cohilas said, regarding the community's response to the January storms. "The things that distinguish us from a city and being a community. We are one community."

Albany Mayor Pro Tem Roger Marietta also delivered two proclamations. One claiming this week as National Community Development Week and the other proclaiming April as Fair housing month.

