Commissioner's decision to leave E.D.C. board was not "negative"

An Albany city commissioner, who announced she is leaving the Economic Development Commission, said her decision was not meant to be negative.

But, she did offer a critique.

B.J. Fletcher, who served about 2 1/2 years on the EDC, said her decision was based on the needs of her restaurants, and also conflicts with her service as a city commissioner.

But, when asked about her impression of how the EDC board is operating, she said, "We've got some fantastic board members. Some of the most intelligent people sit on that board. But, we are not asked for our input. It is almost a done deal before we get there."

Fletcher thinks she can do more good bringing jobs to the city through other avenues.

Fletcher said with Georgia being the fastest growing state for business, she thinks Albany has great potential to take advantage of certain opportunities, like enticing more food-processing businesses to the area.

