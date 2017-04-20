Great American Clean-Up happens Saturday

With the gorgeous weather Saturday, there is no excuse to miss the Great American Clean-Up!



Saturday is Earth Day, so Lee County is holding its annual "Great American Clean-Up".

People are invited to grab a trash bag and pick-up trash in the parks, along roadways, and neighborhoods.

"Grab a bag and go!" said Ben Roberts of Lee County Code Enforcement. "It's springtime, everybody is starting to get out in their yards and out in the community and enjoying the weather. We are just asking people, if you see the trash, grab it and help us clean it up."

In Lee County, people can take trash to the landfill for free Saturday.

And, Lee County's Code Enforcement will even pick up your tied off trash bags and get them to the landfill.

You can call 229-759-6000 or email Jim Wright with Code Enforcement at jwright@lee.ga.us

