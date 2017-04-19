Albany city workers discuss accomplishments, future

This is the second all-hands meeting for employees (Source:WALB)

Albany city employees packed the Municipal Auditorium to celebrate some of the successes they've had over the last year and look to the future.

City Manager Sharon Subadan led the meeting of around 800 to 900 employees.

They discusses some of the city accomplishments over the past year.

The group also used the time to look forward.

Subadan spoke about upcoming projects like the move of the utilities building, new equipment and other projects.

"The board and the mayor have discussed and shared their strategic priorities," Subadan said. "We've put goals and objectives together with that for our community. So, I wanted employees to know that, and I wanted them to know it first hand from me."

This is only the second time city workers have gathered to gather for an annual all-hands event.

