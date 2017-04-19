A piece of history is making a comeback in Hahira

Now the depot is gone, but a red caboose and a plot of land mark where it stood decades ago. (Source: WALB)

A piece of history is making its way back to the small town of Hahira.

On Friday, city leaders will break ground on a replica of the old train depot.

The familiar sound of a train brings back a lot of memories for some Hahira community members.

"Back in the day the train depot really represented an area for people to come and go, and meet, and greet," said Vicki Rountree, a store owner in downtown.

"I remember as a young child thinking how sad we were losing such a historic fixture in our town," recalled Rountree.

But that piece of history is making a comeback.

On the empty lot behind the caboose the community is preparing to break ground on a replica of that historic train depot.

"We want it to become kind of the heart of our town, I think," said store owner Sharon Respes.

The new depot will be 7,500 square feet.

It will serve as the centerpiece of the new City Center Park, a place for concerts,festivals, and banquets.

And, of course, it will have some old charm too- pieces from the original depot

"We're really excited because they're going to use some of the things from the original," said Respes.

Even with the new facility, folks said Hahira will keep its small town feel.

"Focus on being historical and keeping our small town appeal," Respes said.

And reviving a piece of history for future generations to look back on.

"Remembering our past and preserving our future," Rountree said proudly.

The new depot costs $751,984 and is paid for with SPLOST VII funding.

The project officially breaks ground on Friday, and the community is invited to attend.

It's expected to be completed in November.

