Mother of Albany murder victim makes plea to public

The mother of an Albany murder victim is making a plea to his killer or those who know what happened the day he was shot.

Investigators said Brian White was shot and killed during a robbery at his Byron Road home in February.

Police were notified when White was dropped off at Phoebe Putney Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Albany police said they're looking for any information people may have about the multiple suspects involved.

Brian's Mother, Brenda White says the loss of her son is a deep pain she will have to live with for the rest of her life.

"I will never get another hug from him or hear him say I love you," Brenda said. "The family, his loved ones, and his friends, we will share in the same loss for the rest of our lives."

Robbery Homicide Unit leader Keithen Hall said he's hoping people will come forward for the sake of White's family.

"Because they got a brother or sister or mother that actually walk around here in Albany," Hall said. "If something like that happened to them, they would want the same as Ms. White wants for her son. Justice."

If you have information on what happened to White, you're asked to contact Albany Police at 229-431-3288 or call the anonymous tip line CRIMESTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.

