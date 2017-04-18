New businesses entertain idea of opening in Downtown Albany

An update was given to ADICA board members (Source:WALB)

Business are looking into opening (Source:WALB)

New businesses could soon sprout up on the Downtown Albany riverfront.

Organizers of the Front Street Market project updated the Albany Dougherty Inner City Authority, ADICA, at its board meeting Tuesday.

Downtown Manager Latoya Cutts said several businesses are interested in moving to the area.

Cutts adds that construction to fix up those locations is the next step needed to place them there.

Properties could be ready upon request within 45 to 90 days.

"We're interested and really excited about having retail, restaurants and other businesses downtown," Cutts said. "For people to come here and actually be able to shop and spend their money and make downtown come to life again."

Cutts didn't want to give away a lot of details about some of the first businesses to move in, but, when asked if she could give a clue, she said 'we all love to eat.'

The vote was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but board members decided they needed more time.

Downtown Manager LaToya Cutts says she's hopeful funding and a development plan will be passed at a May 10th meeting.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10