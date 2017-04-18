Lee Co. officials search for thieves involved in Walmart car break-in

The Lee County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help identifying the man that was seen entering a car in the Walmart parking lot on Ledo Road.

The car was a 1998 GMC truck.

Video shows him stealing bags of tools and other items on April 11.

The suspect appears to be driving a white Dodge truck, possibly a Dodge Dakota.

"We don't see a lot of issues with it, particularly at that location. Most of the time, the entering autos that we deal with are with people who do not lock their vehicles and they leave valuables inside," explained Investigator Sgt. Brian Johnson.

Lee County Sheriff's Office investigators urge residents to lock their cars and to hide all valuables that are inside their vehicles.

Anyone with any information that may help investigators is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (229) 759- 6012 or CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10