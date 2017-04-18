Crisp Co. Sheriff holds town hall meeting

Deputies and other employees with the Crisp County Sheriff's office met with the community Tuesday in a town hall meeting.

Sheriff Billy Hancock told the crowd about some of the needs of his office.

Hancock said he'd like to hire more deputies and replace old equipment, including the jail generator, which was installed in 1991.

Those are things he hopes will be paid for with SPLOST money, as well as an increased budget.

Folks in the crowd also asked questions about issues in the community.

"They are our bosses," Hancock said. "We work for the public as a constitutional office. We don't answer anybody but the people. So, every now and then, you need to hear what your boss thinks about you and what your boss wants you to do. So, that's what we're here to do."

Sheriff Hancock said he plans to hold more town hall events in the future.

