Renaissance Connection to host Jazzin the Quarters

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

April is National Jazz Appreciation Month and one organization is going all-out to bring awareness to local artists.

The Renaissance Connection will be showcasing local and regional talent with a fundraiser featuring ASU professor Ken Trimmings and 'The Quiet Storm Band' at its Jazzin the Quarters series.

The performance will be held on April 30, at Chehaw Park's Creekside Center.

In addition to the performance there will be live performance art and a live auction.

Organizers hope the event will help draw attention and support to the local home-grown talent. 

"Albany is the home of some Jazz artists, Harry James, Ray Charles and Russell Malone who is more contemporary. But because Jazz was born in America, it's important to celebrate it," said Judith Corbett with Renaissance Connection Inc.

Advance tickets are $35 and they are $40 at the door. 

To purchase tickets, visit the Renaissance Connection website

The money will go back to the Renaissance Connection to help support future art projects.

