65 people honored at Phoebe's Paver Dedication Ceremony

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

There was an annual celebration of life at Phoebe on Tuesday.

Phoebe Foundation honored 65 people at its Paver Dedication Ceremony.

Board Chairman Rick Doherty called it a wonderful tradition.

"What a wonderful tradition, I was told today that we have over 2,700 pavers now. You think about it, that's 2,700 wonderful souls. Think what's behind that, how many people have been touched and will be touched in the future," said Doherty.

All proceeds of the paver program will go towards phoebe's spiritual care services.

