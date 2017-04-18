Community urged to take caution as West Mims fire grows

They are using 6 helicopters and dozens of tractors and other heavy equipment to contain it. (Source: WALB)

Folks are also asked to slow down and watch out for road closures. (Source: WALB)

265 people were helping fight and contain the fire. (Source: WALB)

is covering 21,308 acres of land across the Georgia and Florida border. (Source: WALB)

The West Mims fire at the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge continues to grow.

"Protecting lives and protecting property. It's all about our citizens," Will Joyce, Clinch County EMA Director said about the current fire conditions.

The fire started 12 days ago by a lightening strike.

Now, it is covering 21,308 acres of land across the Georgia and Florida border.

Community members are urged to be prepared as first responders continue to fight and maintain the blaze.

"It's always best to proactive, be prepared to go in a hurry if you really need to," urged Joyce.

Be prepared- It's a message to the Clinch County community as the West Mims fire continues growing.

The fire is only 3 percent contained, according the Georgia Forestry incident management team.

"We actually went house to house on some of these pressure points to tell people to be ready in case of an emergency," said Fargo Mayor John Griffis.

Folks are also encouraged to create a "go-bag." It's a bag filled with important documents including an ID, social security card, and prescription medicine.

"Important papers. Anything you need to grab in a hurry to take with you," said Joyce.

As winds pick up smoke can easily cover the highways and make driving difficult.

So, folks are also asked to slow down and watch out for road closures.

Residents are hoping the wind stays away to keep the fire from spreading even faster.

"The fire is just creeping along, maybe it'll just stay like this," Griffis said hopefully.

On Tuesday, 265 people were helping fight and contain the fire.

They are using 6 helicopters and dozens of tractors and other heavy equipment to contain it.

"They're doing a real good job to keep us safe and I feel real confident in the job that they're doing," said Griffis.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10