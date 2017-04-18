Community gets educated on fair housing rights

Folks in Valdosta are learning about tenant-landlord rights and relationships Tuesday. (Source: WALB)

Folks in Valdosta are learning about tenant-landlord rights and relationships Tuesday.

The "Knowing Your Fair Housing Rights" workshop was put on as part of National Community Development week.

Local realtors and city leaders met with community members to talk about things they should know before signing a lease and what rights they have as tenants.

Speakers said it is crucial for both the landlord and tenant to understand their rights when it comes to housing.

The first meeting was held Tuesday morning. Another meeting will be held Tuesday night from 5:30-7:30.

It is free and open to the public. The meetings are held at the City Hall Annex.

