Pedestrian killed near ASU identified

A pedestrian struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning near the campus of ASU has died.

Police identified the victim as Frederick Celestine, 53, of Albany, who was struck in the 600 block of Radium Springs Road around 5:20 a.m.

Albany Police said the driver of the Chevy Tahoe, Brian Williams 42, remained at the scene and spoke with police.

APD said Celestine was standing on the concrete median in the middle of Radium Spring Road, and stepped into the path of the Tahoe.

Williams swerved to avoid him but was unable to, and Celestine was struck with the driver’s side of the vehicle.

He was transported by Dougherty County EMS to the Phoebe Emergency Center, where he was pronounced dead about 6:00 a.m. by hospital officials.

No charges will be filed by police.

