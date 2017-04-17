Golden Rams lead at SIAC Golf Championship

Albany State jumped out to a lead at the SIAC Golf Championship Monday, riding solid performances to a first round 299.
Dominic DiGiacomo led the Golden Rams with a first round 71. That puts the Ocean City, NJ native atop the leaderboard after 18 holes. ASU's Tyler Hanson and Tyler George are second and third individually after a 74 and 75 respectively.
Albany State enters Tuesday's second round with a 20 shot lead over defending conference champ Miles. The second round tees off at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at Flat Creek Golf Course in Peachtree City, GA.
FIRST ROUND LEADERBOARD
1. Albany State 299
2. Miles 319
3. Morehouse 331
4. LeMoyne-Owen 351
5. Paine 365
6. Benedict 373
