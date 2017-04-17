Health professionals teach public about holistic health

Health-conscious folks in Albany learned how to stay in good shape from a number of experts Monday.

Doctors and other healthcare professionals from the Georgia Center MedSpa discussed holistic approaches to health and wellness.

Topics ranged from clean eating to hormones and skin care.

Dr. John Abell, M.D., said studies support the idea that avoiding smoking and eating right can help reduce the risk of many chronic diseases.

"Get off fast food. Cook good food. Make it as much organic as possible," Abell said. "Avoid herbicides and pesticides in the food. That's what it boils down to."

The event was held at 229 Yoga.

