Brookwood wins Region 3-AAA golf title

The competition on the golf course is always tough in GISA's Region 3-AAA.

Last year, three of the top five teams at the state championship were from that very region.

This year, the Brookwood Warriors have the region bragging rights, claiming the 3-AAA crown by 14 strokes at Americus' Griffin Bell Golf Course Monday.

FINAL RESULTS:

1. Brookwood 305

2. Deerfield-Windsor 319

3. Southland 338

4. Valwood 348

5. Tiftarea 365

