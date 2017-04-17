Brookwood wins Region 3-AAA golf title - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Brookwood wins Region 3-AAA golf title

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) -

The competition on the golf course is always tough in GISA's Region 3-AAA.

Last year, three of the top five teams at the state championship were from that very region.

This year, the Brookwood Warriors have the region bragging rights, claiming the 3-AAA crown by 14 strokes at Americus' Griffin Bell Golf Course Monday.

FINAL RESULTS:

1. Brookwood  305

2. Deerfield-Windsor  319

3. Southland  338

4. Valwood  348

5. Tiftarea  365

