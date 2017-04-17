Brookwood wins Region 3-AAA golf title

The competition on the golf course is always tough in GISA's Region 3-AAA.
Last year, three of the top five teams at the state championship were from that very region.
This year, the Brookwood Warriors have the region bragging rights, claiming the 3-AAA crown by 14 strokes at Americus' Griffin Bell Golf Course Monday.
FINAL RESULTS:
1. Brookwood 305
2. Deerfield-Windsor 319
3. Southland 338
4. Valwood 348
5. Tiftarea 365
