Tax prepares stay up all night as deadline nears

A lot of excitement and possibly very little sleep. That's what tax preparers across the country are experiencing right now, as last minute filers are hoping to beat the tax deadline.

Workers at Liberty Tax in Albany are having a party into the wee hours of the night to pass the time.

You can't quite hear the clock ticking, but the organized chaos of the filing deadline makes it apparent preparers are up against a deadline.

"People in and out of the office asking questions, filing taxes, filing extensions," Franchisee Eric Elder said. "It's hectic, but its fun."

It's a fast-paced time of the year for workers, but a time many depend on them.

"We waited for the last day, but you know, they take care of us pretty good," customer Alfonso Escobar said. "They get the stuff done. We keep coming here every year."

Escobar said he typically does his taxes early, but this year life got in the way.

"This time we were caught up in the rapture and we were here late," Escobar said. "Other than that, we try to get them here with enough time. So, they don't have to rush."

That's the case for many in South Georgia cleaning up after storms. So, Elder said he wants to make folks feel right at home.

"Food and stuff for our clients," Elder said. "We normally have popcorn going. We've got wings here."

Elder adds that if you're getting a return, you might not have to file by the deadline, but if you owe taxes or aren't sure, the cooler is stocked and snacks are ready.

"24 hours tonight for people who are worried or might be working late or don't get off until midnight," Elder said. "You can come by here."

He adds it's a fun atmosphere, an all-nighter, to end of a very busy season.

