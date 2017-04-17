Albany hosts community development workshops

The events will last throughout the week (Source:WALB)

Albany community development workers are hoping to teach people financial and legal skills this week.

City workers are hosting a number of workshops. Monday, folks learned about financial literacy.

During the rest of the week, they will learn about estate planning and tenant rights.

These are subjects those at the city's Community Development department now help people with.

But workers said they're concerned federal funding to do that might not always be there.

"So, we're trying to bring attention to everybody that, in an event that these funds are eliminated or cut, how important it is to your city, county and local government," Housing Counselor BJ Jackson Burton said.

The workshops will be held at the Civic Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. A special reception will be held Thursday.

You can call organizers at 229-483-7650 to learn more.

