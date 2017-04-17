GSW's Kranick rides record hitting streak

It's been said the the hardest thing to do in sports is hit a baseball.

Alex Kranick laughs at what they say is a difficult task.

The last time the Georgia Southwestern senior infielder didn't have a hit: February 18. in a 4-3 win over North Greenville. In the 30 games since, the Tampa, Florida native has put together the longest hitting streak in GSW history.

Kranick has a hit in 38 of the Hurricanes 40 games this season, and is third in the Peach Belt with a .410 batting average. The Hurricanes star says it all started with a different approach at the plate.

"Last year, I think I just tried to hit home runs every time," Kranick laughs. "This year, I'm just going for the holes looking for singles and doubles. It seems to be working out for me."

"Everybody starts to feed off of it," GSW head coach Bryan McLain says. "I don't think it's any coincidence our offense has picked up as a whole since this whole streak has taken off."

As it sits now, Kranick will only be able to reach a 36-game hit streak. He is a senior and the Canes have only six guaranteed games left. But he says this kind of year at the plate has been a special way to ride out his GSW career.

Kranick will try to extend his streak to 31 games Tuesday when the Canes travel to Middle Georgia State.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.