Public Hearing called for rezoning land near P&G

Crushing concrete is a messy business, and some East Albany residents are concerned about a proposed recovered materials facility close to their homes.

26.506 acres along Pecan Lane is being considered for rezoning as a Restricted Industrial District.

It will be a place for a contractor to bring debris and concrete for recycling from the nearby P&G warehouse that was destroyed by a tornado in January.

Many trees in the area that served as a buffer between private homes and the P&G facility were snapped in half by the storms, exposing residents to parts of the industrial plant.

The neighborhood's county commissioner said more information is needed to be sure residents on Pecan Lane and Fleming Road are now protected from dust kicked up by the concrete crushing machines.

"I have gotten calls from them, because they are saying they are going to be getting dust. When you start doing concrete, there is just so much dust, and just so much the trees will be able to buffer, because wherever the wind blows, that is the way the dust is going," said District 6 Commissioner Anthony Jones.

According to Planning Manager Mary Teter, the long-term plan for the property is as a Recycled Materials Facility for Jim Boyd Construction.

The proposed business hours are from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with occasional Saturday hours.

Recommendations from the Planning Commission include appropriate "vegetative buffers" to minimize the dust.

There is a public hearing on the rezoning Monday, April 24 during the County Commission's weekly 10 a.m. meeting at the Governmental Building on Pine Avenue in downtown Albany.

