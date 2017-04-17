Albany a step closer to establishing a Land Bank

One South Georgia community has taken a step forward in its highly publicized fight against blight.

The Dougherty County commission unanimously approved establishing a Land Bank Monday.

A Land Bank is made of appointed board members vested with the authority to acquire abandoned and blighted property.

It can then sell the property for development.

Commission Chairman Christopher Cohilas described a Land Bank a "tool that progressive communities" use to foster investment in economically depressed areas.

"It actually fosters redevelopment and new investment in a community. And, frankly, it is something many communities have been using for a long time. We are just getting with the program, and it is time for us to move forward," said Cohilas.

The Land Bank must also be approved by the City Commission before it can take effect.

They are scheduled to vote on it Tuesday, April 25.

