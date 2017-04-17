Second Harvest expands senior citizen feeding program

The program supplies a box of food that will help with meals for roughly a month. (Source: WALB)

South Georgia's largest food bank is lending a helping hand to senior citizens in the community.

Second Harvest Food Bank is temporarily expanding its senior citizens food box assistance program.

The program supplies a box of food that will help with meals for roughly a month.

Each box contains about $60 worth of groceries.

"Hunger among senior citizens is a very common issue," explained marketing manager Eliza McCall, "They are on a fixed income and they have to choose frequently between paying the power bill, refilling the medication, and getting enough to eat."

Right now the boxes are first come first serve for qualifying senior citizens.

To learn if you qualify click here or call (229) 469-6930.

