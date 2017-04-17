Children's Advocacy Center gets new home

The executive director said the new building is expected to be completed by July. (Source: WALB)

The new building will be more than double the size of the current one. (Source: WALB)

The Lowndes County Children's Advocacy Center is moving to a new home on Skipper Bridge Road in Lowndes County.

The new 4,322 square foot building officially broke ground Wednesday, April 12.

According to the executive director, the new building will be more than double the size of the current one.

The executive director said right now children have to go to the advocacy center, then the police department, and hospital for an evaluation.

With the new building everything can be done in the same place.

"It's a great feeling. We love being able to service these children and being able to give them everything they need in a one stop shop," said executive director Ashley Lindsay, "So, we're just so excited that we'll have this new building."

The land for the building was donated by the Vallotton family, the building was funded through a community development block gr ant, and fundraisers will furnish the inside.

While the structure is just now going up, the executive director said the new building is expected to be completed by July.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10